Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,552 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 345,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $50,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,666 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,247,000 after purchasing an additional 625,557 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,131,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,632,000 after acquiring an additional 580,991 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3,947.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 269,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,592,000 after acquiring an additional 262,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,843,000 after acquiring an additional 176,422 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $313,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,176,759 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BFAM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.71.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $169.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.06, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

