Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $52,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Chemed by 68.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 170,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,767,000 after purchasing an additional 69,210 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Chemed by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 167,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,540,000 after buying an additional 65,504 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,753,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,876,000 after acquiring an additional 53,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 147,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,632,000 after acquiring an additional 52,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE opened at $481.57 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $460.70.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

