State Street Corp Has $139.63 Million Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,335,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $139,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in United Community Banks by 7.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Edwards purchased 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,689.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UCBI opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UCBI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

