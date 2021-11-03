Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at about $3,496,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $1,238,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 960.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,915,000 after acquiring an additional 27,430 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 86.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after acquiring an additional 200,086 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $797.80.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $496.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $811.25. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.72.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

