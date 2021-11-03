AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.93. AMERISAFE reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $67.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,228 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 21,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after buying an additional 32,622 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

