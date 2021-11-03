Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,768,000 after acquiring an additional 568,168 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,245,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $30,675,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,461,000 after buying an additional 174,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $23,328,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,025 shares of company stock worth $2,153,016 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $211.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.23 and a 12-month high of $213.47.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

