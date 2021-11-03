Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $118,000 Stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 39,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 30.2% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in MFA Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MFA Financial by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFA opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.66.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a net margin of 81.49% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

MFA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

