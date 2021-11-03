KeyCorp Trims Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Target Price to $100.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.75% from the stock’s previous close.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.14.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,522,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,592,000 after purchasing an additional 474,105 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,807,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

