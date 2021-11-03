KeyCorp Trims Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Target Price to $100.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.75% from the stock’s previous close.
ATVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.14.
NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.
In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,522,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,592,000 after purchasing an additional 474,105 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,807,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
