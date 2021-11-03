Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $159,000 Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,570,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 67,072 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 60,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 target price on Credit Suisse Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

Shares of CS opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.42. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.