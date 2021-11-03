3,439 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.2% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 34,460 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 30.3% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,203,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,777,000 after purchasing an additional 72,792 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after purchasing an additional 59,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $81.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $83.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,791 shares of company stock worth $4,983,475 over the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

