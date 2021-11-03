PolkaWar Market Cap Hits $10.11 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. PolkaWar has a market cap of $10.11 million and $3.76 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded 312.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000911 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00081481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00075071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00101962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,981.17 or 0.99801545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.43 or 0.07198053 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00022198 BTC.

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,833,140 coins and its circulating supply is 17,583,140 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

