Horizon Global (HZN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HZN opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45.

In other news, Director Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 3,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $26,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 22.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Horizon Global stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,644 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Horizon Global worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

