Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.
Shares of PACB stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.
In other news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.
About Pacific Biosciences of California
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.
Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.