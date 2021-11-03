$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.71. Silgan posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLGN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.70. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. Silgan has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Silgan by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 25.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,404,000 after purchasing an additional 567,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,574,000 after purchasing an additional 554,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,425,000 after buying an additional 221,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 27.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,595,000 after buying an additional 198,428 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

