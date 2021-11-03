Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.74. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 362.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter D. Horst purchased 2,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,549 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

PGC stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The company has a market capitalization of $634.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

