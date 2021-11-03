bitCNY Hits One Day Volume of $1.49 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00081481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00075071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00101962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,981.17 or 0.99801545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.43 or 0.07198053 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00022198 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

