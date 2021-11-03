Great Ajax (AJX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 62.49% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, analysts expect Great Ajax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AJX opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.76. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $322.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Ajax stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 493.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,382 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.68% of Great Ajax worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

