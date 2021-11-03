Pamp Network Market Cap Reaches $8,565.36 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Pamp Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Pamp Network has a total market capitalization of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pamp Network has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pamp Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00050749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.67 or 0.00219742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00097771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011741 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pamp Network Coin Profile

Pamp Network (PAMP) is a coin. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PAMPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pamp Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pamp Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.