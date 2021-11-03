Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.930-$3.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE WH opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.40. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $86.12.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.50.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.
