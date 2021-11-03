Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.930-$3.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE WH opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.40. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $86.12.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

WH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

