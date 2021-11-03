FTC Solar (FTCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect FTC Solar to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. FTC Solar has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 million. On average, analysts expect FTC Solar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.59.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTCI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FTC Solar stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.05% of FTC Solar at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

