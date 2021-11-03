Zacks Investment Research Lowers Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) to Sell

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial and retail banking services. The company provides checking and savings accounts; commercial, consumer, mortgage, SBA and foreign national lending services and treasury management services. It operates primarily in College Station, Colleyville, Conroe, Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Clear Lake, Post Oak Road, Richmond Ave, Stafford, Magnolia, Tomball, Woodlands Central, Woodlands North and Woodlands West. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Separately, Stephens raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of STXB stock opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $420.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 30.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $48,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $130,135 in the last ninety days. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STXB. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 155.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 15.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 23,406 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

