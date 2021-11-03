The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG) Declares GBX 0.80 Dividend

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:TMG opened at GBX 69.27 ($0.90) on Wednesday. The Mission Group has a one year low of GBX 53.34 ($0.70) and a one year high of GBX 91.75 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of £63.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 79.17.

In other The Mission Group news, insider Robert Andrew Day sold 2,798,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95), for a total value of £2,042,934.93 ($2,669,107.56).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About The Mission Group

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

