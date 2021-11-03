Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

NYSE:INSP opened at $272.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.81. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $280.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -155.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after buying an additional 242,689 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after purchasing an additional 222,043 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,154.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 174,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 167,135 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,183,000 after purchasing an additional 148,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 40.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 455,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,946,000 after purchasing an additional 131,828 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

