Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ RELL opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $153.01 million, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.51. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $46,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,021.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $120,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,668 shares of company stock valued at $279,706. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Richardson Electronics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) by 23,288.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Richardson Electronics worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

