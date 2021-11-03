SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPNE. BTIG Research reduced their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.12. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. SeaSpine’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 17.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 35,110 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SeaSpine in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SeaSpine by 78.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 27,321 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in SeaSpine by 2.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 719,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,881 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in SeaSpine by 1.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 714,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

