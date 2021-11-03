Runway Growth Finance Corp (RWAY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on November 22nd

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Shares of RWAY opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

