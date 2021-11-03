Klabin S.A. (KLBAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1305 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLBAY opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Klabin has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Klabin in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Klabin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forestry, Pulp, Paper and Conversion. The Forestry segment is responsible for the planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees, as well as selling timber or logs to third parties in the domestic market.

