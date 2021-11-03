Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Clarivate also reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.44, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $760,346,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $476,734,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $298,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

