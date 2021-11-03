Lauren Adrienne Romer Sells 1,000 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lauren Adrienne Romer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $24,710.00.

PING opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.66 and a beta of 0.97. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ping Identity by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 795,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 49,615 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ping Identity by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 111,579 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ping Identity by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Ping Identity by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 67,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Ping Identity by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PING. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

