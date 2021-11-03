Olin (NYSE:OLN) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.31

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.31 and last traded at $59.11, with a volume of 27834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Get Olin alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Olin by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Olin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Olin by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Olin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Olin by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.