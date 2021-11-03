David P. Perry Buys 3,476 Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) Stock

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) insider David P. Perry purchased 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,516.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $623,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

