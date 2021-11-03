Insider Buying: Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) Insider Purchases 3,476 Shares of Stock

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) insider David P. Perry purchased 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $34,516.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCADU opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $13.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCADU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $173,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

