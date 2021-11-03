Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) traded down 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.20. 8,419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 394,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $659.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

