Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) rose 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.82 and last traded at $68.82. Approximately 3,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 739,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.82.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.06.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. The company had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $993,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,593,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,299,000 after purchasing an additional 259,793 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,736,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 260.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 333,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 240,690 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,337,000 after acquiring an additional 173,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after buying an additional 141,037 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

