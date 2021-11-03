BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Short Interest Update

BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the September 30th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of DXBRF stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. BellRock Brands has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.32.
BellRock Brands Company Profile
