BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Short Interest Update

BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the September 30th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of DXBRF stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. BellRock Brands has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.32.

Get BellRock Brands alerts:

BellRock Brands Company Profile

Bellrock Brands, Inc engages in the provision of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its portfolio includes Mary’s Brands, Dixie, Rebel Coast, and Défoncé. The company was founded on October 31, 2020 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for BellRock Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRock Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.