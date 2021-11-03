Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Up 35.2% in October

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,552,400 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the September 30th total of 1,148,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,293.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $47.38.

Get Dollarama alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLMAF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.