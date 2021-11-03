IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up to $46.92

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.92, but opened at $48.76. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $49.74, with a volume of 417 shares changing hands.

IGMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average of $72.57.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16). As a group, analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $79,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,486 shares of company stock worth $247,551 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 9,245.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 23.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 14.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 260.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,775,000 after purchasing an additional 534,992 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

