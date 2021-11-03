EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Raymond James

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on EverQuote from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $406,566.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $195,282.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,547 shares of company stock worth $696,657 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EverQuote by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

