Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 35.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 387.80 ($5.07) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 401.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 392.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of GBX 301.40 ($3.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 443.68 ($5.80).

In related news, insider Dominic Paul acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £53,340 ($69,689.05). Also, insider Stella David bought 30,003 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £111,011.10 ($145,036.71).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.