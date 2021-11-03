Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2021

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 82 ($1.07) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of MTRO opened at GBX 101 ($1.32) on Wednesday. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 57.88 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 104.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.17. The firm has a market cap of £174.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.