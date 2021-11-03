Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 82 ($1.07) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Shares of MTRO opened at GBX 101 ($1.32) on Wednesday. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 57.88 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 104.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.17. The firm has a market cap of £174.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.