Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RLGY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. Realogy has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Realogy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 89.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Realogy in the second quarter worth $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realogy by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Realogy in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Realogy by 145.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

