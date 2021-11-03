Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.46

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 18367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 85.11% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $308.67 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2,921.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

