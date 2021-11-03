The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 421,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 179,920 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $26,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.60 and its 200-day moving average is $66.79. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,468 shares of company stock worth $4,108,864. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

