Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 771,181 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $25,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 230,775.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 53,493 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 816,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.