Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 89,525 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Exelixis worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXEL. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 16.1% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,394,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,401,000 after purchasing an additional 193,007 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Exelixis by 433.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 246,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 199,970 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 19,342 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at $953,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,797,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,750,000 after acquiring an additional 111,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

