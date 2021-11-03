Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

WLKP stock opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.41. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,606 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 38.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.