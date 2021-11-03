VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.50

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.50 and last traded at $96.50, with a volume of 3742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.69.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 297.9% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after buying an additional 169,172 shares during the period. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 48.6% during the second quarter. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 188,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after buying an additional 61,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,612,000 after buying an additional 36,693 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,845,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,563,000.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

