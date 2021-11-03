Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Post $0.55 EPS

Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE:EPD opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

