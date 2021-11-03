ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

PUMP opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProPetro stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 1,948.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

