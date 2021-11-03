Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of RDN opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Radian Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,203 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.10% of Radian Group worth $45,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

